Texas Justices Say Subcontractor Fees Part Of Cost Of Goods

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:28 PM EDT) -- A Texas oil rig repair company is allowed to include certain subcontractor payments in its cost of goods sold in calculating the company's franchise tax, the state Supreme Court found Friday, upholding an appellate court's decision. The high court agreed that Gulf Copper and Manufacturing was entitled to exclude $79.4 million in subcontractor payments from its revenue, and that the subtraction must be calculated on a cost-by-cost basis, according to the opinion. However, the court remanded the case back to the trial court to determine whether the company's subtractable cost exceeds the maximum amount allowed by the state comptroller. “We hold...

