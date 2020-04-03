Fed. Circ. Unwinds Acer's Trade Secrets Win Over Intellisoft

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit vacated a Northern District of California summary judgment win for computer maker Acer America Corp. on allegations it misappropriated trade secrets from Intellisoft, ruling Friday the case should never have been removed to federal court. In a published opinion, the panel said the lawsuit did not meet the “special and small category” of cases the U.S. Supreme Court allows for a district court to have jurisdiction over a claim that only involves state law. “We have made clear that a plaintiff’s reliance on a patent as evidence to support its state law claims does not necessarily require resolution...

