US And China Bump Another Deadline In WTO Food Fight

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:23 PM EDT) -- For the second time in as many weeks, the U.S. has given China more time to comply with a World Trade Organization ruling faulting Beijing’s agricultural trade rules, according to a WTO document published Friday. The dispute centers around China’s subsidies for its wheat and rice producers, which were deemed illegal by a WTO dispute panel last year. Soon after that ruling, the U.S. and China agreed to give Beijing until March 31 to bring its subsidies into compliance with WTO rules. China has submitted status reports to the WTO indicating the steps it has taken so far, but the deadline...

