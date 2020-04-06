New Import Rule For Natural Materials May Create Headaches

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration’s recent expansion of imports subject to an environmental law aimed at fighting the trafficking of unlawfully obtained wildlife and plants poses new challenges for importers who cannot easily determine the source of natural materials in their products. Under a 2008 amendment of the Lacey Act, importers of wooden suitcases, essential oils, clarinets and bagpipes will have to submit a one-page plant declaration starting in October, according to a March 31 Federal Register notice. In addition to stating where the plants in their products were harvested, companies will have to identify the plants’ scientific names and the quantity of...

