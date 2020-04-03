Big Tobacco Sues FDA Over New Graphic Warnings

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Tobacco companies including R.J. Reynolds hit the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with a Texas federal court suit Friday challenging the agency's new graphic cigarette warnings, saying that the “emotionally charged” required warnings violate the First Amendment. New warnings highlight lesser-known smoking risks. The tobacco companies said that the graphic warning requirements cross the line into governmental anti-smoking advocacy. In the complaint, which is joined by ITG Brands and Liggett Group, the companies said that never before in the U.S. have makers of a legal product been forced to use their own advertising to spread an emotionally charged message urging adults...

