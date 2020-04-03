Zurich Not Liable For Full $2.7M Asbestos Award In Md.

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 4:13 PM EDT) -- Maryland’s highest court held Friday that Zurich American Insurance Co. is not obligated to cover the entire $2.7 million judgment against a mechanical contractor in a bank worker's asbestos injury suit, finding instead that the insurer must only cover a portion of the award based on the time its policies were in effect. A unanimous Maryland Court of Appeals affirmed a trial court's ruling that Zurich is responsible for only a proportional "pro rata" share of the judgment rendered against its policyholder, now-defunct contractor Lloyd E. Mitchell Inc., in the underlying suit brought by Patrick Rossello. A jury had determined Rossello...

