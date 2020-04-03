Fox Rothschild Says Ex-Aide's Sex Bias Suit Not Tied To NY

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP urged a New York federal judge Friday to toss a former legal aide's suit claiming a former firm attorney tried to rape her, arguing her claims are time-barred and that her allegations of any New York-based abuse are "demonstrably false." Stephanie Jones, who accused the firm's former employment attorney Ian Siminoff of attempted rape in a December complaint, stopped working in the firm's New York office in 2013 — a year before the start of Siminoff's alleged abuse, the firm said. Without a connection to the Empire State, her state law claims fail and the suit is in...

