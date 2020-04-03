Green Growth Brands Puts CBD Business In Receivership

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:14 PM EDT) -- Cannabis company Green Growth Brands announced Thursday that following a “strategic review” of its business it has filed papers with an Ohio court to take its CBD business into receivership. The announcement said that on Wednesday the company had filed its consent to the appointment of a receiver to oversee its CBD business with the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, saying after a review by a special board of directors committee the company “has determined that appointment of a receiver is in the best interest of the company and the creditors of the CBD business.” The Columbus, Ohio-based company had...

