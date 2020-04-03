NLRB Tells Food Co. To Rehire Worker Irked By Union Dues

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has ordered that a kosher food packaging company has to rehire a worker who was fired after giving the middle finger to a human resources representative and cursing during a meeting where he was told he had to sign a union dues checkoff form. The NLRB on Thursday agreed with Administrative Law Judge Lauren Esposito’s finding that former Alle Processing Corp. employee Traverse Joel Wilson engaged in activity protected by the National Labor Relations Act when he refused to sign a form that would authorize some of his pay to go toward union dues. Even though...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS