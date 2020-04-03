Switch Says Mysterious Exit Of Lead Plaintiff Would Be Unfair

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Switch Inc. challenged a withdrawal bid by the lead plaintiff in the proposed class action over the data center company's initial public offering as unfair, telling a Nevada federal judge that the company has already invested resources into building an argument against the current plaintiff. Last month, investor Oscar Farach, who has been lead plaintiff since September 2018, asked to step down from representing the plaintiffs without offering a reason for the change. Farach and investor Christian Avera also asked to withdraw their candidacy for class representatives. Switch said in an opposition motion Thursday that if the court lets Farach step down four months after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS