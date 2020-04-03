Chesapeake Royalty Suit Is Time-Barred, 6th Circ. Says

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit on Friday said Ohio landowners had not shown that a Chesapeake Energy Corp. unit hid their underpayment of natural gas royalties, which would have allowed them to evade a four-year statutory deadline to sue the company. An appeals court panel unanimously said that a lower court properly concluded that the landowners had failed to show that Ohio's four-year statute of limitations to bring royalty claims against Chesapeake Appalachia should be tolled because the company fraudulently concealed the below-market gas prices it used to calculate royalty payments. The panel split 2-1 on claims that Chesapeake fraudulently concealed deductions of...

