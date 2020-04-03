Regulators Warn Forex Trader To Stop Selling In Texas

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- Texas regulators Friday ordered a foreign exchange currency trader to stop offering investments to its residents, saying the man isn't registered with the state and has been fraudulently advertising a "basically risk-free" venture during the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Texas State Securities Board said it sent a cease-and-desist letter to Boca Raton, Florida, resident James F. "Stormy" Walsh, ordering him to stop offering his foreign currency investment to Texans while unregistered and for failing to disclose the numerous risks involved in trading on the forex market. According to the agency, Walsh was telling Houston-area residents that investors in...

