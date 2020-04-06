Alaska Tribe Catches State Herring Fishery Suit Win

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- A tribe has scored a win in its lawsuit alleging that Alaska failed to manage the Sitka Sound’s commercial herring sac roe fishery, hurting those who rely on harvesting the fish eggs for subsistence. In a summary judgment March 31, Alaska State Superior Court Judge Daniel Schally found the Alaska Department of Fish and Game unlawfully implemented a state regulation that requires it to control fishing time and area to allow “reasonable opportunity and priority” for subsistence harvesters. For the Sitka Tribe of Alaska, a federally recognized tribe in Southeast Alaska, herring roe continues to be woven into tribal citizens’ diets,...

