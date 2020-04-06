Pa. Panel Won't Put Insurer On Hook In $3M Hotel Fraud Fight

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected arguments that an insurer's efforts to secure compensation from third parties connected to a $3 million false billing scheme at a Philadelphia hotel barred it from simultaneously pursuing legal action to disclaim coverage over the incident. A three-judge Superior Court panel ruled in a published decision Friday that Gemini Insurance Co. had not implicitly waived its right to dispute its coverage obligations by accepting a settlement deal from third parties linked to the false billing scheme. "This court has held that conditions going to coverage may not generally be waived by implication from the conduct...

