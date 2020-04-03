Disabled Ex-Walmart Worker's $5M Award Slashed To $300K

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge on Friday slashed a jury's $5.2 million award against Walmart to $300,000 in a U.S. Equal Opportunity Employment Commission suit claiming the retail behemoth illegally pushed out a longtime employee with a disability who needed a job coach. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson said the jury's award of $200,000 in compensatory damages and $5,000,000 in punitive damages can't stand under the Americans with Disabilities Act, which limits penalties for violators with more than 500 employees to $300,000. While Judge Peterson additionally awarded fired worker Paul Reina roughly $123,000 in back pay and front pay, plus interest...

