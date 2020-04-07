Coordination, Not Collusion: Threading The COVID-19 Needle

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Antitrust authorities worldwide want to facilitate short-term, limited cooperation to ensure health care, grocery, transportation and other companies can get people and supplies where they’re needed, all while issuing strongly worded warnings against price collusion and other clear competitive abuses to pad the bottom line. How can companies navigate the sometimes competing directives of the new pandemic paradigm? Law360 talked to antitrust professionals to find out. “It’s a really fine line that companies are going to have to toe,” said Andrea L. Hamilton, a McDermott Will & Emery partner based in Brussels. Most Rules Still Apply Despite relaxing antitrust rules in key...

