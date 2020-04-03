FERC Rightly Cut Grid Rate Incentives, DC Circ. Hears

Law360 (April 3, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- A coalition of Midwest utilities, consumer groups and utility regulators told the D.C. Circuit Friday that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was right to slash incentives from units of transmission company ITC Holdings Inc. following a 2016 merger. The Michigan Public Service Commission, Consumers Energy Inc. and others backed FERC's argument that it relied on solid precedent in determining that a merger with utility Fortis Inc., which owns electricity generation facilities, made the ITC entities less independent, and that they therefore deserved lower incentives as transmission-only companies. ITC's allegations that FERC used a new test to reach its conclusion simply don't...

