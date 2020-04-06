H&R Block Tax Pro Drops No-Poach Suit At 8th Circ.

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A seasonal H&R Block tax professional has quietly dropped her suit accusing the company of hatching a no-poach agreement that forbade its franchises from hiring employees away from each other or their rivals. There was no mention of a settlement in the motion for dismissal that proposed class action plaintiff Melissa Ramsey filed Friday, but her decision comes as the Eighth Circuit mulls whether her case against H&R Block belongs in arbitration. Ramsey argued to the appellate court that the company was responsible for proving that she explicitly agreed to arbitration but was unable to do so, instead only producing her...

