9th Circ. Halts Mt. Hood National Forest Logging Project

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit held that the government glossed over essential questions about the environmental impacts of tearing down old trees as part of a U.S. Forest Service tree thinning project in the Mount Hood National Forest. In a win for a trio of environmental groups — Bark, Cascadia Wildlands and Oregon Wild — a Ninth Circuit panel held Friday that the agency didn't comply with the National Environmental Policy Act when it conducted an environmental assessment of the plan instead of an in-depth environmental impact statement. The court reversed an Oregon federal judge's decision to allow the Trump administration to proceed...

