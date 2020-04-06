Virgin Islands Owes $63M To Gov't Worker Retirement System

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Virgin Islands has to fork over $63.1 million to its government workers’ floundering retirement system in a long-running battle over the territory’s failure to appropriately fund the plan. U.S. District Judge Curtis V. Gómez on Friday ruled that the government of the Virgin Islands owes $63,143,506 in unpaid employer contributions and interest to the Government Employees’ Retirement System of the Virgin Islands, which the court said might end up being insolvent within the next couple of years. The judge said that while the territory’s government has in recent times made payments to the...

