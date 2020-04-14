Barclays Sues Leisuregrow For Pet Supply Co.’s £1.25M Loan

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 6:26 PM BST) -- Barclays Bank PLC has hit Leisuregrow with a £1.25 million ($1.58 million) suit claiming the U.K. holding company was responsible to pay back loans that it guaranteed for a pet care supply wholesaler that fell into administration. Barclays sued Leisuregrow Holdings Ltd., which owns securities in outdoor furniture, lighting and pet supply companies, at the High Court for two loan agreements entered into by Petface Ltd. The pet care supplier fell into administration in June 2018, leaving an outstanding sales finance agreement and inventory finance facility unpaid to Barclays. The lender said that Hertfordshire-based Leisuregrow, which shared the same address and...

