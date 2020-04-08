Investors Reach Deal With Estera In Caribbean Resort Fight

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 7:38 PM BST) -- A dispute between a Guernsey-based trust manager and a group of investors seeking to recoup funds they poured into a failed Caribbean resort project has been paused after the parties struck a deal to bring the claim to an end. The breach of trust claim — brought by G.B. Trustees Ltd. against Estera Corporate Trustees (Guernsey) Ltd. — has been stayed after the sides reached a confidential release agreement in late March, according to an order filed at the High Court in London on April 2. Deputy Master Jonathan Arkush signed off on the order and said the proceedings will be...

