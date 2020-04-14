Property Developer Must Pay £1M Costs In Irish Swap Suit

Law360, London (April 14, 2020, 4:32 PM BST) -- A judge has ordered a property developer to pay £1 million ($1.3 million) in costs after losing a legal fight against a state-run Irish bank over interest rate swap payments. Judge Stephen Phillips said at the High Court in London that developer Alfred Street Properties Ltd. must pay the full amount of costs after its £5 million suit against National Asset Management Agency, Ireland's so-called bad bank, was dismissed after a trial in 2019. Alfred Street had already paid £770,000 to the court as security for costs, the March 25 order noted. Judge Phillips handed the Belfast-based company a deadline of April 8...

