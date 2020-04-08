Jet Owner Hit With £30M Damages Claim Over Loan Breach

Law360, London (April 8, 2020, 7:10 PM BST) -- A financing company has sued a private jet operator for more than £30 million ($37.2 million) in damages for allegedly breaching the terms of a funding agreement used to purchase a new plane. Boutique asset company Invicta Finance Ltd. claims in court documents with the High Court recently made available that it was forced to repossess the Bombardier Global 6000 plane after OBN Private Jet Ltd. broke the terms of a financing lease brokered by its special purpose vehicle to help acquire the aircraft. Nasser Butti Yousef Al Mehairi, an Abu Dhabi businessman who guaranteed the deal, is also named as a defendant...

