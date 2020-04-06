Trial Begins In Asset Fight Over £75M Oil Rig Fraud Debt

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 8:24 PM BST) -- An Iranian oil and gas engineering company accused the wife of a businessman who defrauded it of hiding her husband's interest in her multimillion-pound country house in England, as a trial over ownership of the asset kicked off Monday. Andrew Onslow QC, counsel for Iranian Offshore Engineering and Construction Co., argued at the start of a four-day virtual trial that Reza Mostafavi Tabatabaei routinely shifted his assets around to "suit his position" at any one time and that his wife's claim that the pair always segregated their assets "doesn't make any sense." "We know Mr. Tabatabaei is adept at putting his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS