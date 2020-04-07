Tesco Loses Bid To Upend Expired Food Prosecution

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 7:28 PM BST) -- The High Court has rejected retailer Tesco's bid to knock out 22 charges brought by a U.K. council for selling food past its use-by date, ruling that marketing unsafe produce is a criminal offense under English and European Union law. Judge Gary Hickinbottom ruled that it is a criminal offense for a shop to offer food for sale after its use-by date under the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013, according to a judgment published Monday. Tesco Stores Ltd. launched a judicial review in the High Court, sitting in Birmingham, after the Birmingham City Council brought 22 criminal charges against...

