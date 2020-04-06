Wirex Gets Bad Faith Allegation Axed In Cryptocurrency Case

Law360, London (April 6, 2020, 7:06 PM BST) -- A London judge on Monday tossed claims that digital payment platform Wirex registered a trademark for "Cryptoback" in bad faith after learning rival Cryptocarbon Global was already using it, saying there wasn't enough evidence to support the counterclaim. The ruling from High Court Judge Richard Hacon was done under a provision of the United Kingdom's Intellectual Property Enterprise Court that narrows what evidence can be pursued and presented. Judges pare down cases by weighing the costs of pursuing the evidence, including disclosure requests, to the potential benefit. Accused of infringement, Cryptocarbon maintained in its defense that Wirex's trademark application was submitted...

