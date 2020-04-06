Cooling Giant Inks $675M Deal For Biz Serving Dubai Complex

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 1:30 PM EDT) -- Abu Dhabi-based cooling giant Tabreed has agreed to buy an 80% stake in Emaar Properties' district cooling business serving the Downtown Dubai real estate complex for 2.48 billion United Arab Emirates dirham ($675 million), the companies said Monday, with Emaar keeping the remaining 20%. The deal sees National Central Cooling Co. PJSC, which does business as Tabreed, picking up the 80% stake from Emaar Properties PJSC, which is a major real estate company and global property developer, according to a statement. Tabreed provides sustainable, energy-efficient cooling solutions to a range of entities, including government, commercial, residential and private organizations. Downtown Dubai...

