Crowell & Moring Picks Up Ex-Atrium Attys In San Francisco

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has picked up four of the last remaining attorneys at the now-defunct legal services company Atrium, adding their emerging companies and venture capital capabilities to its growing San Francisco office. The move comes a month after Atrium founder Justin Kan announced the shutdown of its legal tech business, laying off roughly 100 employees. Joining Crowell & Moring from Atrium are co-managing partners Michel Narganes and Matthew Melville, founding attorney and former head of Atrium's venture capital financing team Jon O'Connell, and counsel Matt Pelnar. "With the legitimacy that they established through their work with Atrium and their...

