Reps. Float Tax Bill To Attract Tribal Health Care Workers

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin Democrat and an Oklahoma Republican have introduced a bill in the U.S. House of Representatives that would get rid of certain taxes to help the Indian Health Service tackle a shortage of health care professionals serving tribes. Reps. Gwen Moore, D-Wis., and Tom Cole, R-Okla., on Friday introduced H.R. 6448, the Indian Health Service Health Professions Tax Fairness Act, which would remove taxes on IHS scholarships and loan repayments to help the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency attract and keep health care staff, according to a statement Friday from Moore. “IHS provides care to nearly 60...

