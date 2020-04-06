High Court Won't Hear Conn. Liquor Pricing Law Challenge

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to consider Total Wine & More's challenge of Connecticut's liquor pricing law after the Second Circuit found last year that the controls don't violate federal antitrust law. As is customary, the justices offered no explanation for their refusal to hear the challenge from Total Wine & More's Connecticut arm. The ruling leaves intact state requirements that set minimum sale prices for alcohol wholesalers, ban wholesalers from offering discounts for higher-volume purchases and force them to post their prices at the beginning of each month and hold them there. The case dates back to 2016,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS