COVID-19 Outbreak Grounds Regional Alaska Airline In Ch. 11

In a first-day declaration from Ravn Air Group Inc.’s chief financial officer, the company said its woes began on March 12, when Alaska’s governor announced the first case of the novel coronavirus in the state and the debtor’s revenue began a precipitous decline.
“It was at that time that airline bookings at the company dropped dramatically, with the company experiencing an astonishing 80-90% decrease in passenger revenue at all three of its airlines, as compared to the company’s historical results for the same period,” Chief Financial Officer John Mannion said in the declaration.
Ravn operates airlines that provide passenger service as well as charter, mail, medical delivery and freight services under the names RavnAir ALASKA, PenAir and RavnAir CONNECT. It earns the majority of its revenue from passenger service that peaks in the spring and summer months, while the fourth and first quarters are generally when its capital costs outstrip its revenue due to decreased demand during the harsh Alaskan winters, the declaration said.
The company is carrying $90 million in secured debt into court under a credit agreement administered by BNP Paribas, Mannion said. Negotiations with its existing lenders did not result in any new financing and applications to receive grants under the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act have not yet been processed by the federal government.
The debtor is represented by Victoria A. Guilfoyle, Stanley B. Tarr and Jose F. Bibiloni of Blank Rome LLP and Tobias S. Keller, Jane Kim and Thomas B. Rupp of Keller Benvenutti Kim LLP.
The case is Ravn Air Group Inc., case number 1:20-bk-10755, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.
--Editing by Rebecca Flanagan.
For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.