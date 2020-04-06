Justices Won't Review EEOC's Post-Suit Power To Investigate

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider whether the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission can keep investigating an employer for bias after permitting an accusing worker to sue, despite Justice Clarence Thomas’ critique of the “highly questionable” precedent. Justice Thomas dissented from a vote not to review a Ninth Circuit ruling letting the EEOC continue a systemic bias investigation into VF Jeanswear LP, which had challenged a broad subpoena the agency filed after allowing a former salesperson to bring an individual discrimination suit against the company. Justice Thomas said Ninth and Seventh Circuit precedent letting the EEOC prolong such...

