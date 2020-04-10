Thompson & Knight Nabs IP Trial Trio From Haynes

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Thompson & Knight LLP has hired three Haynes and Boone LLP trial partners in Dallas who are experienced in complex intellectual property litigation, including work as part of the multi-firm team that won a $500 million jury verdict against Facebook's virtual reality subsidiary. Phillip Philbin, Jamie McDole and Michael Karson are joining Thompson & Knight as partners after trying patent, trademark, trade dress, copyright, trade secret and unfair competition matters on both sides of the docket at Haynes and Boone. They have represented telecommunications and software companies, and companies involved in pharmaceuticals, chemicals and engine equipment, according to Thompson & Knight's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS