Refusal To Shift Biofuel Policy Is Sound, EPA Tells Justices

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that it was well within its authority to refuse to make fuel blenders comply with the Renewable Fuel Standard's requirement to put more renewable fuels in the nation's transportation fuel supply instead of refiners. The RFS program requires an increasing amount of renewable fuels to be blended into the U.S. transportation fuel supply. Refining giant Valero Energy Corp. and refiner trade group American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers want the high court to review the D.C. Circuit's August ruling backing the EPA's decision not to shift the RFS program's so-called point of...

