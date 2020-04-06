Blockchain Group Urges 2nd Circ. To Reverse Telegram Ruling

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit should reverse a lower court order blocking Telegram from distributing $1.7 billion of its Gram digital tokens, the Blockchain Association wrote in an amicus brief. The Blockchain Association, a major industry group in the blockchain and digital asset space, urged the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in a filing on Friday to take a close look at U.S. District Court Judge P. Kevin Castel's March 24 order in the Southern District of New York that granted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's preliminary injunction against Telegram. The group asked the Circuit Court to undo the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS