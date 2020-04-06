Federal Workers Can Sue Over 'Any' Age Bias, Justices Rule

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 10:45 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court held Monday that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act allows federal employees to sue over any age bias that creeps into an adverse employment action, not just in cases where that bias is the determining factor behind a decision. The Supreme Court has found that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act allows federal workers to sue over any age bias in an adverse employment action. Chief Justice John Roberts had raised a hypothetical about the phrase "OK, boomer" into oral arguments for the case. (AP) The Supreme Court vacated an Eleventh Circuit ruling that federal employees must show that...

