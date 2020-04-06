7th Circ. Told New State Law Doesn't Fix Smokable Hemp Ban

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- A group of CBD companies challenging Indiana's smokable hemp ban has told the Seventh Circuit that a new law loosening the prohibition doesn’t resolve what it called the state's illegal differentiation between various forms of the crop. The group, led by CY Wholesale Inc., said Friday that the ban impermissibly changes the federal definition of legal hemp by carving out bud and flower varieties, a flaw unchanged by a recent bill clarifying that those forms of the crop may pass through Indiana as long as they don't stop there. Moreover, the group argued, the ban still unlawfully restricts the movement of...

