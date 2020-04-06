Ex-DOJ Brass In Mueller Probe Joins WilmerHale

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 6:56 PM EDT) -- A former U.S. Department of Justice senior official who helped the agency oversee the Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election joined Robert Mueller's firm WilmerHale as a partner Monday. Edward C. O’Callaghan, who was once considered a potential choice for U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York following the departure of Preet Bharara, most recently served as the DOJ’s principal associate deputy attorney general, the firm said. From that position, he helped manage 113,000 attorneys, agents, investigators and administrators; 94 U.S. attorney offices; and all DOJ enforcement agencies, the firm said. He left the DOJ in...

