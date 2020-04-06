Catalent Must Face Fired Worker's Suit Over False Records

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Catalent Pharma Solutions LLC lost its bid to escape a wrongful discharge suit from an ex-director of product development at a Kentucky plant after a New Jersey federal judge said she plausibly claimed she was fired for refusing to violate a Bluegrass State law barring the falsification of business records. U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan on Friday denied the New Jersey-based drug development and delivery company's motion to dismiss Annette Wagner's third amended complaint alleging Catalent falsified records about the training of employees at the plant in Winchester, Kentucky. The judge found that Wagner had set forth "a short and...

