NM High Court Says Nursing Home Can’t Arbitrate Death Suit

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- The New Mexico Supreme Court ruled Monday that a nursing home can't enforce an arbitration agreement in a patient's wrongful death suit because the contract had a "one-sided" provision that largely allowed the home to litigate claims it made against patients but did not allow patients the same option. The state's highest court unanimously affirmed a trial court's decision to deny the Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque LLC's bid for arbitration in a suit accusing the nursing home of causing the 2010 death of patient Beverly Peavy. The suit was filed in 2012 by her widower, Keith Peavy, alleging unspecified negligence....

