CIT Remands Pipe Duty Dispute Over Misunderstanding

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade on Monday ordered the U.S. Department of Commerce to evaluate for a third time whether anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders cover a Chinese company’s pipe imports, saying the department’s “cursory” review didn’t address its concerns. CIT Judge Jane A. Restani chided Commerce for glossing over her August 2019 remand ordering the department to review how it, the domestic industry and the U.S. International Trade Commission described the seamless carbon and alloy steel pipes subject to duty orders and whether the products imported by TMB 440AE Inc. fit the bill. “Apparently, Commerce misunderstood the court’s remand...

