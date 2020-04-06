5th Circ. Revives EEOC Disability Suit Against Vantage Energy

Law360 (April 6, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit gave the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission a green light to pursue a disability suit on behalf of a Vantage Energy Services worker who suffered a heart attack, disagreeing with a terse trial court ruling that faulted the worker for missing a filing deadline. A three-judge panel on Friday reversed a one-sentence Texas federal court ruling that the agency botched the Americans with Disabilities Act's administrative requirements by suing despite worker David Poston's failure to file a verified bias charge within 300 days of his firing, which he alleged was due to his heart attack. A questionnaire Poston...

