Top-Ranking Security Guards Not OT-Eligible Under FLSA

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Broadway Services Inc. has knocked out the remainder of a collective action that claimed security workers with the rank of major were owed premium pay for overtime work, when a Maryland federal judge ruled they were outside the scope of the Fair Labor Standards Act's overtime requirements. U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher on Monday granted summary judgment to Broadway Services on the overtime claims from former employees Henry L. Blake Jr. and Sean C. Robinson and current worker Frank A. LeRoy Jr. The judge said the workers were all exempt from the FLSA's overtime provisions, finding the company proved that their main...

