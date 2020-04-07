News Corp., Insignia Antitrust Suit Moves Forward

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 9:13 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota federal judge has agreed with a magistrate judge’s recommendations and refused competing bids from News Corp. and Insignia Systems Inc. to end the latter’s antitrust suit over alleged anti-competitive activities in the in-store promotion sector. U.S. District Judge Michael J. Davis on Monday wholly adopted the magistrate judge’s report and recommendation, lauding the “outstanding recommendation” for its “very common-sense approach” in a three-page ruling. Insignia will move forward with claims that News Corp. used exclusionary retailer agreements to strengthen a stranglehold over in-store promotion, or ISP, products and services placed in retail stores through packaged consumer goods. U.S. Magistrate...

