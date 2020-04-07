CIT Backs Duty On Aluminum Oven Handles From China

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge has approved a U.S. Department of Commerce redetermination that a type of aluminum oven door handle imported from China falls within the scope of tariffs on similar products, saying the companies contesting the tariffs waived their right to object to the redetermination. The opinion on Monday marked a loss for Meridian Products LLC and intervenor plaintiff the Whirlpool Corp. in the long-running dispute that has seen a series of up-and-down rulings since the Commerce Department implemented anti-dumping duties on the handles in 2011. CIT Judge Timothy C. Stanceu said that Meridian and Whirlpool did not successfully...

