Pa. Court Axes 'Attys' Eyes Only' Status In Privilege Fights

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Superior Court on Monday barred trial judges from allowing opposing counsel to view potentially privileged documents when holding hearings to determine if those materials should be released when sought in discovery. The three-judge appellate panel's decision upended an Philadelphia County trial judge's order that Academy House Council, the governing board of a condominium building in the city's Rittenhouse Square neighborhood, provide documents to CLL Academy Inc., the owner of a parking garage in the same building, on a provisional "attorneys' eyes only" basis as the two sides hammered out a dispute over whether or not the material was shielded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS