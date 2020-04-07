Greenberg Traurig Fights Conflict Claim In $1B Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig and other attorneys representing a pharmacy owner and several pharmacies accused of a $1 billion insurance scheme have hit back against a government request that a Tennessee court evaluate whether the attorneys have a conflict of interest in the case. Greenberg Traurig, which represents pharmacy owner Larry Smith, argued there was “no basis” for the government’s concern, while Sisco Law, which represent several of the pharmacies, said the conflicts that prosecutors suggested could exist were “far-flung" and “factually unsupported.” “The government’s strained suppositions of remote risks of future conflicts should be given little, if any, weight,” Sisco Law said...

