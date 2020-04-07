FCA To Focus On Pandemic Relief And Fraud in 2020

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 1:30 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority set out plans on Tuesday to help ease the burden of COVID-19 on small and midsized businesses, raise fees for bigger businesses and protect consumers from fraud. The finance watchdog has set out plans to help the economy after the government responded to the pandemic by shutting down most businesses. (AP) The finance watchdog said it will freeze the fees it charges for the smallest 71% of companies it regulates and will give these smaller businesses an extended period in which to pay, as it seeks to minimize economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The government...

