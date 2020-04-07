Banks Failing To Fully Refund Scam Victims, Regulator Says

Law360, London (April 7, 2020, 1:06 PM BST) -- Banks are reimbursing victims of payment fraud at a lower rate than watchdogs expected under a voluntary industry code, the payments regulator has warned as it tackles scammers taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic. The Payments Systems Regulator said Monday that lenders in Britain have reimbursed just 40% of people who lost money to authorized push payment fraud between the end of May and December 2019. Scammer use the trick to persuade banking customers to send them money. Banks can voluntarily join the so-called contingent reimbursement model, which was established by a payment systems regulator steering group in May 2019, to...

